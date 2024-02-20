ZELENSKYY SAYS UKRAINES ARMED FORCES EXPERIENCING DIFFICULTIES IN FRONTLINES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's armed forces are experiencing difficulties on the frontlines.

"Now the situation is difficult in several sectors of the front, where Russian troops have concentrated the maximum of their reserves. They are taking advantage of the delay in helping Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video address late Monday.

At the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, Zelenskyy said the shortage of weapons from the West for Ukraine, gives Russian President Vladimir Putin an advantage.

"Dear friends, unfortunately keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war," Zelenskyy said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris later that day said at a news conference with Zelenskyy that her "full belief" is that a bill in US Congress on a supplemental and security package to Ukraine would pass.

The US Senate passed the bill 70-29. It allocates $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, with $60.06 billion reserved for Kyiv.

Following the Senate approval, the bill will be submitted to the House of Representatives.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said $50 billion will be used for buying weapons and military equipment, with the remaining $10.6 billion utilized to support the budget.