US 'strongly' urges Israel to investigate reports of violations against Palestinian women

The US on Tuesday "strongly" urged Israel to "thoroughly and transparently investigate credible allegations' of human rights violations against Palestinian women and girls in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said he has seen the allegations but cannot "independently confirm the reports."

"I will say that we have been clear that civilians and detained individuals must be treated humanely and in accordance with international humanitarian law," he said. "And that will continue to be our position," he added.

UN experts expressed alarm Monday about "credible allegations" of egregious human rights violations that Palestinian women and girls continue to face in Gaza and the West Bank.

The experts said that they were shocked by reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge or while fleeing.

"On at least one occasion, Palestinian women detained in Gaza were allegedly kept in a cage in the rain and cold, without food," said experts.

They said at least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped, while others were allegedly threatened with rape and sexual violence.





