 Contact Us
News Diplomacy US again vetoes UN Security Council Gaza cease-fire resolution as death toll nears 30,000

US again vetoes UN Security Council Gaza cease-fire resolution as death toll nears 30,000

The US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, despite widespread support among member states. The resolution, proposed by Algeria, received backing from 13 of the 15 Council members, with the US as the sole dissenting vote.

Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY
Published February 20,2024
Subscribe
US AGAIN VETOES UN SECURITY COUNCIL GAZA CEASE-FIRE RESOLUTION AS DEATH TOLL NEARS 30,000

The US vetoed Tuesday the latest attempt at the UN Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the besieged Gaza Strip where the official death toll rapidly nears 30,000.

The draft resolution put forward by Algeria received widespread support in the Council with 13 of its 15 member states voting in favor. The US was the sole nation to vote against it, and as a permanent Council member, its opposition killed the resolution. The UK, another permanent member, abstained.

The US had signaled its opposition Monday, and put forward a competing draft resolution.

Ahead of the expected US veto, Amar Bendjama, Algeria's UN envoy, decried the text's all but certain fate, saying that a vote in opposition signals support "for murder and hatred."

"Each one of us decides where we stand in this tragic chapter of history," he said before the vote.