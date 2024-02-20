UKS PRINCE WILLIAM EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER TERRIBLE HUMAN COST OF GAZA CONFLICT

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, delivers a speech during the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO, in central London, Britain, February 7, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Britain's Prince of Wales William on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over the "terrible human cost" of the Gaza conflict.

"Too many have been killed. I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible," William said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace.

Voicing the desperate need for increased humanitarian assistance to the besieged Palestinian enclave, he said that aid flow and the release of hostages are critical.

"Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home. Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair," added William.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed over 29,000 people and injured over 69,000 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.