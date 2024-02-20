Russia puts brother of late opposition politician Navalny on wanted list

The Russian Interior Ministry on Tuesday put on its wanted list Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition politician Alexey Navalny who died last week in a prison colony.

The ministry said that Oleg Navalny is wanted under "an article of the Criminal Code," without providing further details.

In August 2021, the Preobrazhensky Court of Moscow sentenced Oleg Navalny, 40, to a year of probation for the violation of sanitary standards during rallies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From December 2014 to June 2018, he served a term in prison in a fraud and embezzlement case.













