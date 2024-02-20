Turkish president welcomes Albanian prime minister in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday welcomed visiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in the capital Ankara to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations.

Erdoğan received Rama with an official welcoming ceremony held at the Presidential Complex.

On Monday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X: "As part of the visit, the first meeting of the Türkiye-Albania High Level Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara under the co-chairmanship of President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Edi Rama."

It added that during the meetings with Türkiye's NATO partner Albania, discussions will encompass not only bilateral relations but also the exchange of thoughts on regional and global developments, with a particular focus on the Balkans.

This will be guided by a shared commitment to preserving peace and stability, it further said.

"It is also on the agenda that various documents aimed at further strengthening the contractual basis of the bilateral relations between Türkiye-Albania be signed on the occasion of the Council Meeting," it concluded.