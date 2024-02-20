Residents in Iceland return to homes after volcano eruptions

Residents of the Icelandic town of Grindavík were allowed to return to their homes permanently on Tuesday following a series of volcanic eruptions in the region.



According to Icelandic broadcaster RÚV, around 100 people made their way to the previously evacuated town in south-west Iceland. But local police chief Úlfar Lúdvíksson still advised people not to spend the night there - although they were now able to at their own risk.



He said there were numerous cracks in the ground and infrastructure is badly damaged.



Grindavík is located on the Reykjanes peninsula south-west of the capital Reykjavik. Since mid-December there have been three volcanic eruptions within eight weeks, and in one of them in January, the lava even destroyed three houses in the town of 4,000 inhabitants.



The future of the community is uncertain and the government has already presented a draft law that would allow residents to sell their homes to a state-owned company.



