German magazine mocks Biden: Weak and forgetful

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is constantly in the spotlight with his actions and words, once again made headlines. Germany-based Stern magazine mocked Biden's old age in its latest issue.



The magazine depicted Biden with a walker, highlighting his occasional forgetfulness and tendency to mix up world leaders.







Behind Biden, his vice president Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama were also featured.



Harris, who has been signaling her candidacy for the Democrats, claimed to have the leadership capacity, saying, "I am ready to serve. There is no question about that." In addition, rumors have rapidly circulated in the U.S. public that the Democrats could replace Biden with Obama.



















