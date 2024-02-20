China denies taking advantage of Ukraine crisis, says it opposes U.S. sanctions

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Mao Ning, gestures during a press conference in Beijing, China, 19 February 2024. (EPA Photo)

China refuted claims Tuesday that it was taking advantage of the Ukraine crisis and reiterated its commitment to "promoting peace talks," state media reported.

"We do not stand idly by, let alone take advantage of the situation," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Mao said Beijing was opposed to U.S. sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction against Chinese companies for cooperating with Russia, calling them "unilateral" and not authorized by the UN Security Council.

"China has the right to conduct normal cooperation with other countries," she said.

It comes amid concerns of U.S. sanctions targeting Chinese firms for ties with Russia.

China has not condemned Russia's "special military operation" but has insisted on respecting the territorial integrity of sovereign nations.

President Xi Jinping has visited Moscow, held telephone calls and exchanged views with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he spoke just once with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Beijing's special envoy on Eurasia, Li Hui, has visited Kyiv and Moscow and held talks with officials following Russia's move against Ukraine.