Armed ambush leaves 57 dead in Papua New Guinea

At least 57 people were killed in what appears to be a tribal fight in Papua New Guinea, police said on Monday.

The deaths occurred after one of the tribes was ambushed by arms-wielding members of another group in the northern most Enga province on the island nation's highlands.

According to the daily Post Courier, police in the Wapenamanda district of the province confirmed the death of 57 people since Sunday.

However, ABC News of Australia reported that the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary revised down the death toll to 26.

The province was under lockdown for several months last year due to tribal fighting which killed around 60 people.