UNRWA CALLS ISRAELS STATEMENTS BASELESS CLAIMS WITHOUT ANY TRUTH BEHIND THEM

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has rejected allegations by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that "agency employees were involved in the attacks on October 7th."

UNRWA spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasene stated in a statement to AA news agency that Gallant's statements were baseless allegations.

Hasene explained that Israel had previously claimed that 12 employees were involved in the Aqsa Storm attack launched by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Israel. However, the UNRWA Commissioner-General immediately launched an investigation and terminated the contracts of 9 individuals. Hasene emphasized, "There is a campaign initiated by Israel against UNRWA, and so far, what has been said consists of unfounded allegations."

He further stated that the names of employees working in areas affiliated with the agency had been communicated to the relevant authorities, including Israel, and they had not received any objections from Israel. Hasene added, "If Israel has any information regarding the connections of UNRWA employees, they should present it to the agency."

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant had claimed that 12 UNRWA employees whose identities he disclosed were involved in the October 7th attacks. He also alleged that they had significant intelligence-based evidence that more than 30 UNRWA officials were involved in the attacks.

Financed by voluntary contributions from UN member states, UNRWA has been the main organization providing humanitarian assistance such as food, health, education, and shelter to Palestinian refugees since its establishment in 1950. The agency supports 5.9 million Palestinian refugees.

While trying to heal the wounds of Palestinians for nearly 74 years, UNRWA's facilities have been repeatedly targeted by Israel, and tons of food and medicine have been destroyed.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urgently called for an investigation into Israeli officials' allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7th attacks.

UNRWA had also initiated an investigation into Israel's allegations.

Israel demands the complete cessation of UNRWA's operations and its departure from the region.