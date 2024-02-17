Ukraine’s foreign minister says ‘era of peace’ in Europe is over

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, speaks during a panel at the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on Saturday that the "era of peace" in Europe has come to an end, urging Kyiv's partners to ramp up military production.

"To those who don't want to find and spend money on the production of weapons, the era of peace in Europe is over," Kuleba said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

Speaking about the situation of ammunition supply in Ukraine, Kuleba said there are two issues in this regard: the first is the "quantity and sustainability" of supply, and the second is rounds deliveries, which he said that some are produced for specific weapons produced in a specific country, meaning that these rounds cannot be used for every cannon.

"Politicians tick the box, they get credited for delivering these tons of rounds, but on the ground, it becomes a massive technological problem to send the right round to the right cannon," he said.

Ukraine's foreign minister went on to say they need much more artillery ammunition, and that despite drones having become a "part of the game," they will not replace artillery ammunition.

Indicating that Ukraine has ramped up production of everything it can, he called on Ukraine's partners to increase production and invest in new production lines, as well as accept that Russia cannot be "pacified" or "appeased."

He also reiterated his call for the EU and NATO to launch a program to establish a common defense industry space.

"Every time (when) Ukrainian soldiers withdraw from a Ukrainian town because of the lack of ammunition, think of it not only in terms of defending democracy and world-based order but also in terms of Russian soldiers getting a few kilometers closer to your towns, your homes, your families and children. And if you look at it from this perspective, you will find the money," he added.

'WE WANT PEACE, WHICH MEANS RUSSIA OUT OF UKRAINE'



Speaking at the same panel, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the G-7 supports Ukraine because it means defending freedom, democracy, and international law.

"We want peace, but peace with justice, which means Russia out of Ukraine," he said, adding that this is a clear political message to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

He also said Italy is already working to help the reconstruction of Ukraine. For instance, he said he signed an agreement on Saturday with the European Investment Bank to co-finance a project for the energy infrastructure in Ukraine worth €200 million ($215.5 million).

"Italy has also recently approved its eighth package of military aid for Ukraine," he said.

"We are ready to do more, but we are not the US, which is richer than us," he said.

He also said the European Union and NATO support Ukraine's entry into both organizations, but that it must follow the rules.

"We have to be prudent," he said, adding that Ukraine's NATO membership could only come after the war with Russia is over.















