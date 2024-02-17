Congress to pass bill allocating new $60.6B in aid to Ukraine, says U.S. vice president

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured) at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday expressed her "full belief" that the U.S. Congress will pass a bill allocating new $60.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Munich following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Harris said the U.S., which "historically stands as the global leader" should demonstrate to the world that it is unified.

"It is my full belief that it (the bill) will actually pass," she asserted.

According to a U.S. official assessment, Ukraine has achieved "significant success," and the U.S. will continue to work to secure the resources that Kyiv needs to win.

"We will be with you for as long as it takes," she vowed.

When asked if there is a "plan B" if the U.S. Congress does not pass the bill, she replied: "There is only plan A, which is to ensure that Ukraine receives what it needs."

Harris said "there is bipartisan support" in both bodies of the U.S. Congress, as well as "consensus across party lines that recognizes there must be a response to Russia."

"American leadership must be unified. ... We must use everything available to us to support Ukraine to become an independent sovereign and democratic nation," she said.

The vice president also said she met with the wife of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, who died on Friday and expressed her "outrage and sadness."

"Navalny was a brave leader who stood up against corruption and autocracy," she said.

For his part, Zelensky said Kyiv is "counting on the U.S. Congress, this package is vital," noting that it will not be enough to win the war but will encourage Ukraine's troops.

Zelensky said Ukraine does not seek an alternative to U.S. support because it wants aid from "the strategic partner": "If we speak about an alternative, it will not be our strategic partner."

When asked about an agreement with the U.S. on security guarantees, Zelensky said the two countries are working on it and "will have a very powerful document," but right now it is necessary to focus on the urgent issues.

Last week, the U.S. Senate passed a bill allocating $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, with $60.06 billion reserved for Kyiv.

The bill received 70 votes from senators, while 29 opposed it. Following Senate approval, the bill will be submitted to the U.S. Congress, which must either support or reject it.

Separately, commenting on the decision, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said $50 billion will be used for buying weapons and military equipment, with the remaining $10.6 billion to be utilized to support the budget.

















