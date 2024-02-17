Priority must be ending current humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza: Saudi Arabia

A picture taken from a position in southern Israel on February 16, 2024, destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Saturday in Munich that "now, the priority must be ending the current humanitarian catastrophe that is happening in Gaza," in response to a question about the prospect for normalization with Israel.

"So where we are now is, is we are focused on a cease-fire, we are focused on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and we are focused on humanitarian access for the people of Gaza," he said.

He added, "It is absolutely unacceptable that we have not yet been able to resolve the simple issue of access for humanitarian goods into Gaza."

"But I will say," the Saudi minister added, "we are firmly convinced, that the only pathway towards security and stability for everyone in the region, including Israel, is through a Palestinian state, and that-once we have an end to the fighting in Gaza-will continue to be our focus."

He said Palestinian statehood is "the right thing to do" but also "the pragmatic, correct thing to do for regional security and stability."