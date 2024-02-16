NATO CHIEF WELCOMES EU COUNCILS APPROVAL OF NEW AID PACKAGE TO UKRAINE, WAITS US TO ‘FOLLOW SUIT’

NATO chief welcomes EU Council's approval of new aid package to Ukraine, waits US to ‘follow suit’

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday welcomed the European Council's approval of a new aid package to Ukraine, expecting the US to follow it.

"I welcome that the European Council has approved an important new package of aid to Ukraine. And I expect the US to follow suit. This is vital," Stoltenberg told a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as part of the Munich Security Conference.

He urged NATO allies to persist in providing Ukraine weapons, ammunition for a "lasting peace."

"This requires expanding our transatlantic industrial base to increase deliveries to Ukraine and refill our own stops and shifting from slow peacetime to the high tempo of conflict to produce more at the highest speed," Stoltenberg said.

He added that this action will benefit Ukraine, strengthen NATO, and generate additional high-skilled manufacturing opportunities, particularly in Bavaria, where the new facility will be responsible for constructing Patriot missiles.

"Putin must realize he will not get what he wants on the battlefield," he added.