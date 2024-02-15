UK, Poland call on US Congress to pass Ukraine aid bill

UK's Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski on Thursday reiterated their military support for Ukraine and called on the US Congress to pass legislation freeing funds to aid Ukraine militarily.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin thinks that he can outlast us, but we are going to prove him wrong," Cameron said at a news conference in Warsaw, before urging members of the US Congress to approve increased aid for Ukraine. He noted that the UK has already unveiled its support package for the next year, alongside the European Union.

US President Joe Biden called on Tuesday for Republicans to bring a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to a vote. Some $60 billion of military aid is earmarked for Ukraine in the bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday but faces a bumpy ride in the House.

"If you add up the countries that support Ukraine, we outmatch Russia economically 25 to 1. All we have to do is to make that economic strength pay," Cameron said.

Sikorski said that Poland's support for Kyiv's war effort remains "unwavering."

He told TVP earlier in the day that it had been former US President Donald Trump who told Republicans in the House of Representatives to block the aid package for Ukraine.

"But I'm less interested in what Trump says and more in what he does," he said.

The ministers also drew attention to the need for joint actions to increase European defense capabilities. Sikorski said he was not a supporter of a European army, instead proposing the creation of a European Legion and an increase in the EU defense budget.