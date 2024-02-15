NATO stands by Ukraine for 'long haul,' US defense chief

US defense chief Lloyd Austin pledged support Thursday for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"We are coming up on the two-year mark since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The United States and our allies and partners will stand by Ukraine for the long haul," Austin said in a statement at a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Austin said allies reaffirmed an enduring commitment to a "free and sovereign" Ukraine.

"Almost two years after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine—the most serious threat to transatlantic security in decades—NATO has grown stronger and more united than ever," he said.

Stressing that NATO is the "strongest military alliance in history," Austin added the US will continue to strengthen its bonds with "deeply valued" allies as it looks toward NATO's 75th-anniversary summit in Washington.

The US Senate approved a $95.34 billion assistance plan for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tuesday in a 70 - 29 vote, surpassing the 60-vote threshold required in recent years for approval. Approval by the House of Representatives is far from certain.

Austin urged Congress on Tuesday to pass a full-year appropriation.

"Failure to fund the Defense Department in line with the annual defense bill would have serious consequences for America's security, economy, global standing, and democracy," he said.













