Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out drone attack near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of conducting a drone attack on the city of Enerhodar, located near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

In a statement, the ministry said that on Feb. 14, Ukrainian troops launched an attack of combat drones and that one of them damaged an administrative building.

The other three drones were suppressed by electronic warfare, it added.

The ministry said that Kyiv "once again demonstrated its complete disregard for the safe functioning of peaceful nuclear facilities and its desire to achieve its criminal goals by any means, including by creating threats to the life and health of the NPP personnel.

"We expect that the International Atomic Energy Agency leadership will take a responsible position and unequivocally name Kyiv as the only source of threat to the reliable functioning of the NPP," it said.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the biggest in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, has been under Russian control since early 2022.

Since then, fears of a nuclear catastrophe have persisted as both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling near the plant.









