News World Ukrainian general says Russia using thousands of SpaceX Starlink systems in war, WSJ reports

Ukrainian general says Russia using thousands of SpaceX Starlink systems in war, WSJ reports

Reuters WORLD Published February 15,2024 Subscribe

A Starlink satellite internet system is set up near the frontline town of Bakhmut amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)