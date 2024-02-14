Ukraine’s military leadership visits front-line positions

Ukraine's military leadership on Wednesday visited front-line positions near the cities of Avdiivka and Kupiansk, which have seen intense clashes amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, announced on Telegram that he, together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made a working trip to the area, where they met with units responsible for the defense of the two areas.

"The operational environment is extremely complex and stressful. The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel," Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi also said Russian forces actively use aviation, inflict damage with guided aerial bombs, and conduct heavy mortar and artillery fire on Ukrainian positions.

He added that he and Umerov heard local commanders and jointly analyzed the available resources and needs of Ukraine's military, based on which they made a number of important decisions "aimed at strengthening the combat capabilities of our military units and preventing enemy actions."

"We are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and to hold the occupied positions … At the same time, we are taking all possible measures to minimize our losses and save the lives of our soldiers," he concluded.

Umerov said on Facebook: "We are already working on the requests - we are strengthening our positions, equipping units, reinforcing with drones and EW (electronic warfare) equipment."

"We operate as a single coordinated mechanism. We are preparing a coordinated repulse of the enemy," he added.