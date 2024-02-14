İlham Aliyev sworn in for new term as Azerbaijan’s president

İlham Aliyev was sworn in for a new term as Azerbaijan's president during a ceremony in the capital Baku on Wednesday.

Farhad Abdullayev, the head of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court, invited Aliyev to take the oath of office in the National Assembly after the court officially confirmed his victory in last week's snap election, Azerbaijan's presidency said in a statement.

The statement said Aliyev took the oath by placing his hand on the country's Constitution, swearing to abide by it while executing his powers, as well as to "protect the state's independence and territorial integrity, and serve the people with dignity."

Aliyev then placed his hand on the Quran, the Muslim holy book, indicating that he will "remain loyal to and respect national and moral values and traditions that have been created by the people of Azerbaijan for centuries."

Azerbaijan is officially a secular state, but its population is overwhelmingly Muslim.

Aliyev, who has been Azerbaijan's president since 2003, was reelected for a fifth term in office on Feb. 7 with over 92% of the vote.