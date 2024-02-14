Türkiye determined to increase contacts with Egypt for peace in region

Türkiye on Wednesday underlined its determination to increase its contacts with Egypt for peace and stability in the region.

"We are determined to increase our contacts with Egypt at all levels to establish peace and stability in our region," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a joint news conference with his Egypt counterpart in Cairo.

Underlining his invitation to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to visit Türkiye, Erdoğan said this visit will be a new turning point in bilateral relations.

"Egypt is making significant investments in the defense sector. I believe that we will join forces with Egypt, develop joint projects," Erdoğan also said.

The two countries also agreed to expand the trade volume to $15 billion in a short time, the Turkish president added.

Erdoğan arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a historic official visit, part of a continuing effort to develop bilateral ties.

This marks the Turkish president's first visit to Egypt since 2012.

Last July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties and appointed ambassadors.

Ties between the two countries had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.