Egypt opening new page in relations with Türkiye, says President Sisi

Hosting his Turkish counterpart in the capital Cairo for the first time in a decade, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Wednesday that his country is opening a new page in relations with Türkiye.

"I welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his first visit to Egypt in more than 10 years to open a new page between our two countries to enrich our bilateral relationship and put it on the right track," Sisi said during a joint news conference with the Turkish leader.

Sisi said Egypt seeks to boost its trade with Türkiye to $15 billion in the next five years.