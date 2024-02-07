Türkiye expresses ‘deep sorrow’ over terrorist attacks in Pakistan

Türkiye on Wednesday expressed "deep sorrow" over terrorist attacks in Pakistan just hours ahead of general elections, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We share the grief of the brotherly people of Pakistan. We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," the ministry said.

At least 28 people were killed and dozens of others injured in back-to-back blasts in southwestern Balochistan province's Pishin and Qila Saifullah districts.

Polls in Pakistan, which has recently witnessed an uptick in terrorism, are scheduled for Thursday.