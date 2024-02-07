RUSSIA PUTS HEAD OF UKRAINES MILITARY INTELLIGENCE ON LIST OF TERRORISTS AND EXTREMISTS

Russia puts head of Ukraine's military intelligence on list of 'terrorists and extremists'

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Major-General Kyrylo Budanov (C) (AA Photo)

The Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinonitoring) on Wednesday put head of Ukraine's military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov on its list of "extremists and terrorists."

It also listed three other military commanders -- head of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa, head of special drone regiment Serhiy Burdenyuk and head of the Air Forces Mykolai Poleshchuk.

They were charged in absentia for organizing drone attacks on the territory of Russia.

Kyiv has recently intensified drone attacks on Russia, which launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine nearly two years ago. Last May, two explosive drones targeted the Kremlin in Moscow and were shot down.