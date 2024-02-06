Majority of young Germans lack confidence in Scholz government

A survey conducted in Germany revealed that more than half of the youth don't trust the government.



According to the Bertelsmann Foundation's survey, just over half of individuals aged 18-30 expressed a lack of trust in the government. Approximately 39% of those in this age group have faith in their government, while 9% responded with "don't know".

Among the 18-30 age group surveyed, 45% expressed distrust in parliament, while 35% expressed trust.

In Germany, young people have the highest trust in the education system at 79%, followed by science at 74%, the European Union (EU) at 62%, democracy at 59%, the rule of law and NATO at 55% each, and the United Nations (UN) at 53%.

60% of young people expressed distrust in the media, 58% in religion, and 53% in multinational companies. Young people have higher than average trust in democracy (50%) and the EU (57%) in Europe.

49% of those aged 31-70 do not trust the government, while 46% do not trust parliament.

The most concerning issue for those aged 18-30 is "human rights violations" at 51%, followed by "climate change" at 46% and "sexual harassment and abuse" at 45%. It is noteworthy that 41% of young people are concerned about "mental health issues".

45% of those aged 31-70 are concerned about climate change and child abuse, followed by 44% concerned about the widening gap between the rich and the poor, and 40% concerned about the extinction of animal and plant species.

Regina von Görtz, an expert from the Bertelsmann Foundation, pointed out that young people in Germany generally have trust in democracy and the EU, stating, "This is good news especially for this year's elections in the European Parliament and (state parliaments in Germany), but it is important that this trust is not lost."

Görtz emphasized the need for politicians to make decisions in line with the interests of young people and to involve them more in the political process.

Görtz highlighted the fact that the majority of young people in Germany do not trust the government, saying, "Low trust in political decision-makers and especially the lack of optimism among the younger generation about the future are serious challenges for our democratic society."

Görtz also stated that measures need to be taken to strengthen confidence in politicians' ability to solve problems.



