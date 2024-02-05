Palestinians hope Blinken visit can deliver Gaza truce before Rafah assault

Palestinians huddling under bombardment in Gaza said on Monday they hoped a visit to the region by the U.S. secretary of state would finally deliver a truce, in time to head off a threatened new Israeli assault on the last refuge at the enclave's edge.

Antony Blinken was in the air headed to the Middle East for his first trip since Washington brokered an offer with Israeli input for the first extended ceasefire of the war.

The offer, delivered to Hamas last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, still awaits a reply from militants who say they want more guarantees that it will bring an end to the four-month-old war in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. diplomatic push comes at a time when Washington is also trying to prevent further escalation elsewhere in the region, after two days of U.S. air strikes against pro-Iranian armed groups across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Israel has pressed on with its offensive in some of the war's most intense combat, and threatened a new ground assault on Rafah, a small city where more than half of Gaza's people are now penned against the enclave's southern border abutting Egypt, mainly sleeping rough in makeshift tents.

The ceasefire proposal, described by sources close to the talks, would see a truce for at least 40 days, while militants would free remaining hostages from among the 253 they captured in the deadly Oct. 7 raid into Israel that precipitated the war.

It would let in aid to alleviate Gaza's humanitarian crisis and let Gaza's 2.3 million people return to homes abandoned during a war that has laid waste to much of the enclave. The only previous truce so far lasted one week.

"We want the war to end and we want to go back home, this is all that we want at this stage," said Yamen Hamad, 35, a father of four reached by messaging app at a U.N. school in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. The area is one of the few where Israeli tanks have yet to advance and is now jammed with tens of thousands of displaced families.

"All we do is listen to the news through small radios and view the internet looking for hope. We hope that Blinken will tell (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu enough is enough, and we hope our factions decide in the best interest of our people."








