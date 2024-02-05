Kazakh president signs decree accepting resignation of gov’t

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a decree accepting the resignation of his country's government.

The decree published by the Kazakh presidency said Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government in accordance with Article 70 of the country's constitution.

It further said the president temporarily assigned the duties of prime minister to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

"Members of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan continue to perform their duties until the approval of the new composition of the Government," the decree also said.

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing, it added.