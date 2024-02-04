ANKARAS ROADMAP FOR LASTING PEACE IN CONFLICT-HIT GAZA STRIP

There are two cornerstones in Ankara's roadmap. Establishing an international mechanism that can hold Israel accountable for its actions. Moving the peace conference onto the world agenda...



Since October 7th, when Türkiye has been emphasizing the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire while the West has been supporting Tel Aviv's oppression, the warnings made months ago by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the spread of war in the region have begun to materialize.







US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who embarked on his fifth Middle East tour since October 7th, is reported to hold diplomatic talks for the establishment of permanent peace between Israel and Palestine.



British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has also started to emphasize a two-state solution following his meetings in Istanbul.







While atrocities committed by Israel in the glare of publicity have appalled consciences worldwide, the Republic of South Africa has filed a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice for violating the Genocide Convention.



The court ruled that Israel must refrain from all acts of killing, attacking, and demolishing against the inhabitants of Gaza and take all measures to prevent genocide.





The helplessness of the international system has become evident with the atrocities in Gaza. Ankara highlights the necessity of establishing a system that will subject the Israeli government and all entities committing crimes against humanity to serious sanctions.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's proposal for an "International Palestine-Israel Peace Conference" involving all influential actors in the region will be brought to the world agenda.







While there is no loud objection to the organization of the Peace Conference, there is opposition to the participation of Palestinian resistance groups, one of the conflicting parties, in the conference.



Türkiye also expresses its willingness to serve as one of the guarantors for peace on the Palestinian side, utilizing its humanitarian, political, and military resources.

