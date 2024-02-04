FM Fidan: Israel is not seeking security, but rather the lands of Palestinians

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was a guest on a special broadcast on A Haber. Fidan made statements about Türkiye's foreign policy and answered journalists' questions.

Key points from Minister Fidan's speech include:

Türkiye approached Sweden and Finland's NATO membership process through a phased method. The concern about terrorism was first mentioned in Madrid. We committed to not supporting PKK-YPG and FETÖ. Discussions were held about the removal of sanctions alongside counterterrorism efforts. We advanced counterterrorism through diplomatic means as well. U.S. SALE OF F-16 AND F-35 TO Türkiye

After the Swedish law passed in Parliament, a letter was written to Congress. The U.S. administration requires an agreement with Congress for the sale to proceed. The problem with F-35 emerged as a result of our search for an air defense system. We were not just customers but also producer partners in the F-35 program. Efforts are ongoing to eliminate this issue. Serious work is being done for compensation for financial damage. After the decision on the S-400, we are implementing the Hisar class doctrine. We need to secure our air defense.

WILL TÜRKİYE RETURN TO THE F-35 PROGRAM?

Why not? However, we will not give up on our other capabilities.

U.S.-IRAN TENSION

We had warned about the risk of regional escalation with the Gaza war. Both sides do not want to reach a certain stage. They are playing with fire.

PUTIN'S VISIT TO TÜRKİYE

His visit will provide an opportunity to discuss certain issues. Topics on the table will include energy, security issues focusing on Syria, and many others. Russia is closer to us in the Gaza issue. The Grain Corridor is always on our agenda. Our President attaches great importance to the Grain Corridor. Regardless of the positions, counterterrorism operations are ongoing.

WARNING TO KRG ABOUT PKK

KRG is cooperating with the PKK in Sulaymaniyah. They need to abandon this cooperation. If this continues, we will have to take further steps.

CURRENT SITUATION ON THE ANKARA-DAMASCUS LINE

It is wrong for the regime to make a move towards Türkiye as a condition. We want counterterrorism efforts. We don't want a terrorist threat from Syria, and we don't want more refugees due to the internal war in Syria. Their attitudes changed after Syria joined the Arab League.