Delegation of Turkish parliament’s defense committee visits Maraş in Northern Cyprus

A delegation of the Turkish parliament's defense committee, led by Hulusi Akar, visited the town of Maraş in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sunday.

The delegation was accompanied by TRNC parliament speaker Zorlu Töre and Türkiye's Ambassador to Lefkoşa Metin Feyzioğlu.

Akar received a briefing from officials about the region and spoke with residents.

He commemorated the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the TRNC and wished success to the soldiers serving in the region.

For his part, Töre expressed pleasure in hosting the Turkish delegation and said Cyprus is a national cause and they are carrying out this cause with the Turkish nation.

The Turkish Parliamentary Defense Committee delegation is scheduled to meet with TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel on Monday.