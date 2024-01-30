NATO 'most powerful, successful' alliance in history: U.S.

US Air Force general Charles Quinton Brown Jr. (2L) looks on as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (C) speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2023. (AFP)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday underlined the U.S.' commitment to ensuring NATO's enduring strength during a meeting with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"You've kept NATO united and resolute through the most serious threat to transatlantic security since the end of the Cold War. Over the nearly two years since (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, NATO has grown stronger and more united than ever," Austin told Stoltenberg during a meeting at the Pentagon.

"NATO is the most powerful and successful alliance in history," Austin said, adding: "And we're going to keep it that way."

Stoltenberg, for his part, said the situation on the battlefield is difficult but NATO Allies are providing "unprecedented support" to Ukraine.

"It is important that we continue to do so. Our support to Ukraine is not charity… it is an investment in our own security because the world will become more dangerous if President Putin wins in Ukraine," he added.

Austin noted that when Finland joined NATO last year, it made the military alliance even stronger.

"I'm very pleased that the Turkish parliament voted last week for Sweden to join NATO, as well. We're looking forward to welcoming Sweden to NATO soon," he said.

Both Austin and Stoltenberg condemned the drone attack in Jordan near the Syria border over the weekend that resulted in the deaths of three U.S. service members and wounded dozens more.

"The president and I will not tolerate attack on U.S. forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops," Austin said.

Stoltenberg extended his condolences to those killed and wounded in the attack.

"This demonstrates once again, the risk that servicemen are exposed to when they stand up for our values and take part in missions and operations where we protect freedom and the values we all believe in," he said.

He alleged that "Iran continues to destabilize the region."

Separately, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Stoltenberg.

They discussed Türkiye's recent approval of Sweden's NATO membership, NATO's support for Ukraine, and planning for the July 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, according to a statement issued by the White House.

"They exchanged views on Allied progress in ramping up defense production and expressed concern over the DPRK's (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), export and Russia's procurement of DPRK military equipment, as well as Russia's use of this equipment against Ukraine. They also underscored Allies' shared commitment to military readiness and to defending every inch of NATO territory," the statement read.