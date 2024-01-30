Kataeb Hezbollah in Iraq says suspending attacks on US troops

A pro-Iran group in Iraq said Tuesday that it would halt its attacks on US troops, after Washington pledged a "very consequential" response to a drone attack that killed three of its soldiers.

"We're announcing the suspension of our military and security operations against the occupying forces to avoid any embarrassment for the Iraqi government," Kataeb Hezbollah wrote on its website.

The United States blamed "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" for Sunday's drone strike on a remote Jordan desert base near Syria and Iraq.







