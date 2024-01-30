Hamas says studying Gaza cease-fire proposal

Palestinian group Hamas confirmed Tuesday it has received a proposal for a cease-fire deal and hostage swap with Israel.

"Hamas is studying the proposal," group leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement.

He said Hamas' response "will be based on the priority of stopping the brutal aggression against Gaza and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the strip."

Haniyeh said his group has received an invitation to visit Egypt for talks on the proposal.

The White House said Monday that negotiators seeking to broker a deal for the release of additional hostages held by Hamas have developed a "framework" that could lead to an eventual deal.

According to Israeli Channel 13, Israel agreed to a humanitarian deal that includes the release of women and elderly and injured people held by Hamas but does not include soldiers or youths held by the group.

Israel in return will release hundreds of Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails, including those convicted of killing Israelis, the report said.

According to the broadcaster, Israel will pause fighting for up to two months or more, without a commitment to end the war.

Qatar on Monday cited progress in talks for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis following its cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, killing at least 26,751 Palestinians and injuring 65,636. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.





