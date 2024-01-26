World court’s decisions are 'binding': UN chief

After the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a provisional ruling on Gaza, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that the court's decisions are "binding."

"The Secretary-General recalls that, pursuant to the Charter and to the Statute of the Court, decisions of the Court are binding and trusts that all parties will duly comply with the Order from the Court," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The statement came after the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with Genocide Convention obligations. The court also called for the immediate release of all hostages.

"He also notes the Court's instruction to Israel to ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any of these acts.

"Further, the Secretary-General takes special note of the Court's order to Israel to ensure the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in Gaza," he added.

South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel to the ICJ in late December and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.

The court also ordered Israel to take "immediate and effective" measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, but fell short of ordering a cease-fire.