UN 'not in a position' to verify reports on Russian military plane crash

The UN is "not in a position" to verify reports by Ukraine and Russia on the downing of a Russian military plane in Russia's Belgorod region, an official said Thursday.

"We understand both Russia and Ukraine are conducting separate investigations into the incident and Kyiv has called for an international probe," Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told a UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.

"The UN is not in a position to verify these reports or the circumstances of the crash," she said.

Her remarks came a day after it was reported that a Russian IL-76 military transport plane crashed in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, killing all 74 people on board.

DiCarlo said that according to Russian authorities, the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six Russian crew members and three Russian military personnel, and according to Ukrainian authorities, the plane may have been carrying missiles for Russia's military system.

"What is clear is that the incident took place in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war. To avoid further escalation, we urge all concerned to refrain from actions, rhetoric or allegations that could further fuel the already dangerous conflict," she said.

She added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been "unambiguous" in condemning all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure wherever they occur.

"The recent incident in the Belgorod region, with its claimed link to a planned prisoner exchange, reminds us of the plight of prisoners of war. We remain deeply concerned about their treatment," she said.

Earlier this month, DiCarlo said the UN welcomed the latest exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia.

"Notwithstanding the circumstances of yesterday's incident, the fate of POWs should not be instrumentalized. We urge the parties to continue pursuing exchanges of prisoners of war," she said.

The UN remains ready to support any meaningful efforts to lay the groundwork for a "just, lasting and comprehensive peace" in line with the UN Charter, international law and resolutions of the UN General Assembly, she added.