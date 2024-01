This grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Investigative Committee on January 25, 2024 shows what investigators say is the Russian IL-76 military transport plane crash site in the Belgorod region. (AFP Photo)

The black boxes from a Russian Il-76 military transport plane that crashed near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday have been delivered to a special laboratory in Moscow for analysis, Russian state media said.

Experts have already started work on recovering flight data from the boxes, they said.