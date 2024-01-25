Qatar says its priority to end Gaza war, prevent its expansion

Qatar said Thursday that ending the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip should be a priority to prevent its expansion into a regional conflict.

"Priority must be given to ending the war in Gaza and prevent its expansion, which contributes to enhancing security and stability at the regional and international levels," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Doha.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, bin Abdulrahman called for doubling regional and international efforts to ease tensions in the region.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments, the statement said.

Cameron arrived in Doha early Thursday as part of a regional tour that will also take him to Türkiye. He already visited Israel and the West Bank.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.







