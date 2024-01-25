Ankara vows to end Gaza bloodshed, reiterates need to restructure global system

Türkiye on Thursday committed to ending the bloodshed in Gaza, ensuring the delivery of aid to the besieged enclave and seeking just peace in Palestine based on 1967 borders.



The National Security Council, which met at the Presidential Complex in Ankara under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stressed in a statement on the need for reforming the international system, which is unable to prevent humanitarian crimes in Gaza.



Israeli attacks in the coastal territory since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack have killed nearly 26,000 people and led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

The government body also discussed the current situation in Libya, Somalia and Sudan, and vowed to support resolution of issues through ongoing efforts and contacts.



Evaluating the developments in Red Sea, where Houthi attacks on commercial ships has led to airstrikes by the US and other allies, the National Security Council emphasized on the importance of resolving the situation, which is affecting global stability negatively.



The press release added that Türkiye will meticulously maintain a peaceful approach in the Black Sea, aiming to eliminate current risks within the framework of the Montreux convention.

It asserted that Türkiye's unwavering national security policy is immune to plans orchestrated through proxy terrorist organizations, saying that all terrorist groups and their affiliates posing a threat to Türkiye will continue to be targeted without any time or location constraints.