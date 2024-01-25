More than one-third of Americans believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza Strip - survey

The results of a survey conducted with participants aged 18 and older in the United States show that more than one-third of Americans believe that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians.



The survey, conducted by the research firm YouGov from January 21-23, involved 1,664 adult participants.



Participants were asked in the survey, "Do you think Israel has committed genocide against Palestinian civilians?"



According to the results, 35% of participants chose "yes," 36% chose "no," and 29% chose "undecided."



Furthermore, when asked if Israel's attacks in Gaza would lead to a "larger war," approximately 55% of participants answered "likely and very likely."



For the same question, about 18% of participants gave a negative response, 19% remained undecided, and 8% stated that it has already led to a larger war.







