 Contact Us
News World More than one-third of Americans believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza Strip - survey

More than one-third of Americans believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza Strip - survey

According to a recent survey by the research firm YouGov, which collected responses from 1,664 adults in the United States aged 18 and older from January 21-23, over one-third of Americans hold the belief that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the conflict-hit Gaza Strip.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published January 25,2024
Subscribe
MORE THAN ONE-THIRD OF AMERICANS BELIEVE ISRAEL HAS COMMITTED GENOCIDE IN GAZA STRIP - SURVEY

The results of a survey conducted with participants aged 18 and older in the United States show that more than one-third of Americans believe that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians.

The survey, conducted by the research firm YouGov from January 21-23, involved 1,664 adult participants.

Participants were asked in the survey, "Do you think Israel has committed genocide against Palestinian civilians?"

According to the results, 35% of participants chose "yes," 36% chose "no," and 29% chose "undecided."

Furthermore, when asked if Israel's attacks in Gaza would lead to a "larger war," approximately 55% of participants answered "likely and very likely."

For the same question, about 18% of participants gave a negative response, 19% remained undecided, and 8% stated that it has already led to a larger war.