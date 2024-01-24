TÜRKIYE EMPHASIZES IMPORTANCE OF IRANS INCREASING SUPPORT IN FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

Türkiye emphasizes importance of Iran's increasing support in fight against terrorism

Türkiye once again emphasized the importance of Iran's increasing support in the fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

"I condemn heinous terrorist attack in Kerman on Jan. 3. I want to express that Türkiye stands by Iran in the fight against terrorism," President Erdoğan said at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi following their meeting in Ankara.

Both leaders discussed the importance of further strengthening cooperation against the PKK/PYD/YPG, PJAK terror groups, which target the security of countries and the region, Erdoğan said.

"We prioritize deepening our relations with our neighbor Iran based on mutual trust and common interests," he said, adding that they once again confirmed this commitment during the meeting.

"We have made progress … toward our annual $30 billion trade target with Iran," Erdoğan said.

Both presidents discussed mutual steps to be taken with Raisi to improve trade between two countries, he added.

"We indicated that resolving the challenges faced by our business community would make a significant contribution to these efforts," the Turkish president said.

- Türkiye, Iran sign 10 agreements

After the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council, 10 agreements were signed between the two countries in various fields.

The signed agreements are as follows:

1.Operation Agreement between Türkiye Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) and Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC)

2. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in Free Zones

3. Memorandum of Understanding on media and communication cooperation

4. Framework agreement on railway transportation

5. Memorandum of Understanding on Scientific, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation

6. Letter of Intent on Cooperation for the Year 2025 regarding mutual culture

7. Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkish National Police Academy and Iran's Amin Police University

8. Memorandum of Understanding on the mutual recognition and exchange of national driver's licenses

9. Memorandum of Understanding on the appointment of armed flight safety officers between two countries

10. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector