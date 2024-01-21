Russia and Ukraine exchange airstrikes along front lines

The battlefronts in the east and south of Ukraine have been rocked by a series of aerial attacks from both Ukrainian and Russian forces on Sunday, Ukrainian officials say.



Nine Russian military sites were attacked, and several artillery positions as well as an air defence system and a command post were destroyed, the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev said. The information could not be independently verified.



At the same time, the Ukrainian military also reported a series of Russian attacks, with 69 airstrikes and other rocket attacks causing several casualties, as well as the fresh destruction of Ukrainian residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.



Exact locations and numbers were not given.



