Türkiye, Azerbaijan to boost collaboration in media, communications

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are committed to enhancing their collaboration in the fields of media and communications, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.

On X, Altun said that he had a "productive meeting" with Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide to Azerbaijan's president, during his visit to Ankara.

On both the regional and global levels, Türkiye places great importance on strengthening collaboration with Azerbaijan in the fields of communication, media, public diplomacy, and the fight against disinformation, Altun said.

"In the coming period, we will enhance our collaboration in the media and communication fields and continue our struggle of truth as two friendly, brotherly countries in the international arena," he added.