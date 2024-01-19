Houthi group says US, UK carried out 2 airstrikes on western Yemen

Houthi group on Friday said that the US and UK carried out two airstrikes on Yemen's western Hodeidah city.

"US-UK aggression targets Al-Jabana area in Hodeidah city with two airstrikes," the Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel said in a brief statement.

The nature of the targets has not been specified yet.

On Thursday, the group said it struck a US vessel in the Gulf of Aden, adding that it was in response to the US and UK's "aggression" against Yemen and also to aid the Palestinian people.

The US and UK have launched airstrikes on Houthi targets since Jan. 11 in retaliation for the Houthi attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments. It is used to transit between Egypt's Suez Canal and the Gulf of Aden, allowing ships to avoid the much costlier and longer route across the southern coast of Africa.









