GERMANY STILL COMMITTED TO 2-STATE SOLUTION DESPITE ISRAELS REJECTION

The German government on Friday reiterated its strong support for a two-state solution only a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"We would like to emphasize here that the federal government, the European Union and the American government consider the two-state solution to be an important perspective for a peaceful future," deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told journalists in Berlin.

The two-state solution is "very important" for the Palestinians because they need a perspective for their future, he added.

Buechner's remarks were underscored by the Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner who said: "Our position, our attitude is very clear: there will only be a long-term solution to the Middle East conflict with a two-state solution."

"There must be no decision made beyond the heads of the Palestinians and we are committed to this two-state solution," he added.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said he told the US that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any post-war scenario.

The Israeli prime minister pledged to continue a military campaign until Israel achieves a decisive victory against Hamas, something many analysts have said is "impossible."

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,762 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,108 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.









