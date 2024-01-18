France to supply Ukraine with more missiles and howitzers

France intends to supply Ukraine with 78 more CAESAR howitzers this year to defend against Russia's invasion.



Ukraine is also to receive around 40 additional SCALP cruise missiles - also known as Storm Shadow - and hundreds of A2SM air-to-ground missiles from France, French Defence Minister Sébastian Lecornu announced in Paris on Thursday.



The missiles would enable Ukraine to launch targeted attacks far behind the Russian lines on the front. In the short term, Ukraine should be put in a position to defend its territory and in the long term, the aim is to build up the future Ukrainian artillery with industrial partnerships, he said.



Lecornu was still seeking financing for the majority of the CAESAR howitzers produced by French manufacturer Nexter.



Six guns requested by Ukraine would be delivered in the next few weeks, and France would provide financing totalling €50 million ($54.3 million) for a further 12 howitzers.



"Sixty Caesar cannons still need to be financed. That is the appeal I am making to all allies," said Lecornu.



The minister explained that the air-to-ground missiles had been adapted so that they could be fired from Soviet-style aircraft like those currently used by the Ukrainian Air Force.



Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who was connected via video in Paris, said that strengthening the artillery was a key factor in deciding the war in Ukraine's favour. In particular, there was a lack of ammunition. Russia is firing 20 times as many shells as Ukraine, he said.











