Russia says Ukrainians will have to pay for UK military aid with its lands, mineral resources, values

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized on Wednesday a security cooperation agreement between Britain and Ukraine signed last week.

"Ukraine, lying in ruins,... undertook obligations to defend the UK in the event of a military emergency... in exchange for promises of consulting and advisory assistance," she said at a news conference in Moscow.

The Ukrainians will have to pay for Britain's military assistance, the spokeswoman warned, adding that "There has never been a single time in history when the Anglo-Saxons did not demand something back, especially with interest."

"I understand that no one has asked the Ukrainian people... What will Ukraine and its people pay for (UK military assistance)? It is clear -- with its lands, mineral resources, and values," she said.

She pointed out that simultaneously with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Ukraine, the British European Lithium Limited company acquired the European Lithium Ukraine enterprise, which holds the license to mine rare metal lithium in Ukraine.

"The current Ukrainian circus band (authorities) continues slowly turning the country into a beggar, a colony without rights, from which the Western metropolises will squeeze out all the juices," she said.

Turning to the situation in Moldova, Zakharova expressed concern over the growing number of Romanian citizens in the ruling class, including the president, the head of the central bank, the service for the prevention and combating of money laundering, the office of the general attorney, and the Justice Ministry.

Zakharova believes that in this way, Romania wants to implement its long-cherished desire to annex Moldova.

The spokesperson also commented on Poland's intention to deploy more NATO troops on the border with Belarus, saying such actions have a "provocative character," worsen the security situation in Europe, and will elicit an "appropriate reaction from the Russian side."