SPACEXS LAUNCH FOR AX3 SPACE MISSION POSTPONED FOR 1 DAY

SpaceX's space mission launch to carry Turkish Col. Alper Gezeravcı and three other astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed for one day, and will now blast off on Thursday.

SpaceX made the following statement: "The additional time allows teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle."

"The targeted launch time is January 19, 2024 at 00.49 Turkish time (2149GMT)," Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on X.

"We will continue to wait with excitement for our astronaut Gezeravcı to successfully accomplish this historic mission," he added.

Four space travelers from Türkiye, Spain, Italy, and Sweden will conduct over 30 scientific experiments and demonstrations at the International Space Station as part of the Ax3 mission.

The mission was originally scheduled for Jan. 9, but due to inclement weather, it was postponed to Jan. 17.

The launch will be conducted by SpaceX in Florida with its Falcon9 rocket.















