Netanyahu refrains from drafting post-war Gaza strategy to avoid disputes with ministers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is avoiding drafting a post-war strategy for Gaza in order to avoid differences with his Cabinet ministers, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

Netanyahu has so far refrained from drafting a post-war strategy for Gaza due to political reasons, including disagreements with hardline ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli Channel 13 reported, citing unnamed Israeli officials.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir repeatedly pushed Netanyahu to continue "military operations" in Gaza, and build new settlements after its annexation, which drew strong criticism from major countries and the UN.

Netanyahu is worried that disagreements with them over Gaza will force them to withdraw from the ruling coalition, potentially leading to the government's downfall.

The prime minister's behavior and lack of a political strategy undermine what he accomplished during the war, the broadcaster said, citing the sources.

The channel said the Security Cabinet is expected to meet at the end of the week to discuss the post-war strategy.

The Israeli army chief, Herzi Halevi, also warned that a lack of strategy for the next day after the war's end could force the army to launch new operations in areas where fighting had ended, the broadcaster said.

"We may be forced to return to areas we ended up fighting in," Halevi said, referring to the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,504 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.


















