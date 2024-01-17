PUTIN MEETS WITH NORTH KOREAS FOREIGN MINISTER IN MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov also took part in the meeting, according to a Kremlin statement.

"The foreign ministers informed the Russian leader about the agreements reached," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov and Choe held a separate meeting. They did not make any statements to the press.

However, opening the meeting, Russia's top diplomat said that one of the goals was "to conduct a preliminary review of efforts" toward the implementation of agreements reached by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny Space Launch Centre in September 2023, including helping Pyongyang build satellites.

"These contacts mark the beginning of an intensive and demanding but also fruitful and rewarding work to expand our relations across the board. We are preparing several other important events, including on cultural and humanitarian matters," he said.